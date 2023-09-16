Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Flight attendants leaving Malaga Airport. Archive
Cabin crew union in Spain wants same retirement rights as airline jobs held mainly by men
Flights attendants trade union Sitcpla has lodged a complaint with the EU for staff being discriminated against and not having the same rights as pilots and mechanics

Lucía Palacios

Madrid

Saturday, 16 September 2023, 20:59

Cabin crew in Spain are vying for the same retirement benefits as pilots and are taking their fight to Brussels.

Sitcpla, Spain's main air cabin crew union has filed a complaint with the European Commission against Spain for discrimination against flight attendants, the majority of whom are female, according to an emailed statement.

The union claims attendants don’t have the same right as pilots and mechanics to early retirement and that cabin crew is the only category of worker in Spain’s airline industry that’s excluded from this benefit.

Women make up 75% of the workforce, the union also claimed, and it criticised their exclusion from the 1986 Royal Decree, which grants early retirement benefits to professions considered "tough and dangerous". Pilots and mechanics, sectors mostly dominated by men, enjoy these benefits. However, cabin crew, mostly female, have been excluded from this benefit.

This would contravene the articles of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union, which uphold the principle of equality and non-discrimination on grounds of sex, the union claimed.

