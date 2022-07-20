Cost of Spain's ubiquitous butane gas cylinders keeps rising, but price is frozen by law A maximum price of 19.55 euros has been set for the 12.5-kilogram bottle, but the real cost is now 20.52 euros

The maximum price of a 12.5-kilogram cylinder of butane in Spain remains at 19.55 euros as of 19 July, as ordered by the Royal Decree Law 11/2022, adopting and extending certain measures to respond to the economic and social consequences of the war in Ukraine.

However, in the absence of this state implemented freeze the maximum price would have increased by 5 per cent, to 20.52 euros per gas bottle. Its value is reviewed bimonthly on the third Tuesday of the month, by Resolution of the Directorate General for Energy Policy and Mines.

This bimonthly price review, limited to a maximum increase of five per cent, is calculated according to the cost of the raw material (propane and butane) on international markets, as well as the cost of freight and the evolution of the euro-dollar exchange rate.

However, due to the application of Royal Decree-Law 11/2022 (in force until 31 December 2022), its price is currently frozen.

Pressurised bottles of butane gas serve as an alternative to natural gas for energy consumption, especially in towns or urban areas without a connection to the natural gas network.