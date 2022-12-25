At least two dead and three missing after bus plunges into flooded river in Spain on Christmas Eve The state of the river is making it difficult for emergency services to access the interior of the vehicle

At least two people have died and three people are missing after a bus plunged into the Lérez river in Cerdedo-Cotobade (Pontevedra), Spain, on Christmas Eve Guardia Civil police sources have confirmed to Europa Press.

The accident happened at around 9.35pm on Saturday, 24 December, when a bus operated by the Monbus company, on the regular service between Lugo and Vigo, plunged into the river at kilometre 67.5 of the N-541, in villa de Pedre.

Firefighters were able to rescue the driver of the vehicle alive, and he was rushed to the Hospital Clínico of Santiago de Compostela, and a woman was transferred to the Montecelo Hospital.

However, emergency teams recovered two dead bodies and have spent part of the night searching for three other people who are missing.

The search operation was temporarily halted due to the difficulty of accessing the interior of the vehicle, which is wedged in the river, but it will be reactivated in the next couple of hours, 112 Galicia reported on its Twitter social media account.