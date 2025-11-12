Central government in Spain offers 3,000 euros to encourage people to get a bus or lorry driving licence

Clara Alba Madrid Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 15:40 Share

Spain's government seeks ways to effectively address the shortage of road hauliers that the sector has been experiencing for years. The culprit of this crisis is the ageing workforce and scarce generational renewal for a profession that requires long working hours and, on many occasions, presents precarious conditions.

One of the solutions the government is currently testing is to provide an aid of 3,000 euros per person for people who wish to obtain a class C or D driving licence for lorries and buses. The subsidy has already been approved, with a total budget of 500,000 euros. As minister Óscar Puente has informed, this measure will be compatible with other aids.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the crisis concerns all EU countries. Spain, in particular, needs some 30,000 long-haul lorry and 4,700 bus drivers to complete the fleet.

The subsidy approved by the government may be used to finance both the cost of obtaining the licence and the examination and issuing fees, as well as the costs of the psychotechnical test.

Those interested can apply for the subsidies until 12 January (two months from the entry into force of the royal decree approved on Monday, 10 November). Three specific professional groups will be given priority: those who already hold a road transport vehicle driving technician qualification; those who have completed the first course of this qualification; or those who hold the Cap (certificate of professional aptitude for transport). From being approved, beneficiaries will have one year to obtain the driving licence, but the period which can be extended for up to six more months for justified reasons.

The subsidy is part of the Plan Reconduce that the Ministry of Transport launched at the beginning of the year to promote recruitment of new drivers. The shortage crisis has started to generate tension even in logistics chains and public services in less populated areas that do not have the necessary routes.

According to data from the international road transport union (Iru), there are 105,000 vacancies in the bus and coach sector alone in Europe in 2023, equivalent to 10% of all jobs and an increase of 54% over 2022. This has also led to a significant increase in costs, with fleets rendered unusable due to a lack of drivers.