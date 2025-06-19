EU demands that Spain stops taxing non-resident foreigners on their homes

Olatz Hernández Brussels Thursday, 19 June 2025, 11:11 Compartir

The European Commission is unhappy that Spain taxes non-resident citizens on properties in the country that are considered their main residence.

The Commission said that, while resident taxpayers are not subject to income tax on dwellings used as their main residence, non-resident taxpayers are required to pay income tax on 2% of the cadastral value of their dwellings used as their main residence, as imputed income.

The EU executive has demanded that the Spanish authorities put an end to this taxation, considering it discriminatory and stating that this treatment affects the free movement of workers and capital. Brussels sent a letter of formal notice to the Spanish authorities, which will now have two months to respond and remedy the issues highlighted by the Commission. If they fail to do so, the case will be referred to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

Working conditions

Brussels' patience has also come to an end in labour matters. On Wednesday, the European Commission asked the European Court of Justice to impose sanctions on Spain for failing to transpose the European directive on transparency and predictable working conditions into national law. Brussels considers that the efforts made by the Spanish authorities to transpose this legislation have been "insufficient".

The directive in question requires that workers receive timely and full information on the essential aspects of their job, such as working hours and pay, among others. It also limits the probationary period for workers to a maximum of six months, benefiting between two and three million employees in precarious jobs.

The Commission announced this decision in its June infringement package. Infringement proceedings against Spain were opened in September 2022. In February this year, the country notified the EU executive that it had transposed some aspects of the directive into national law, but not all. For this reason, the EU has asked the CJEU to fine Spain.