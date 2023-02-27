British woman dies after being attacked by abandoned dog on roadside in Spain The 67-year-old went into shock after suffering a massive bleed after being bitten by the dog. A police officer had to shoot the animal so that medics could try to save the victim

Javier Martínez Valencia Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A 67-year-old British woman died on Saturday at the La Fe Hospital as a result of serious injuries to her head and arms after she was attacked on a roadside in Macastre by an abandoned dog, according to health sources.

The incident happened at around 2pm last Friday on a road located alongside the CV-425 highway in the municipality of Macastre. After receiving notice of the dog attack, a Guardia Civil patrol and a SAMU regional emergency ambulance raced to the scene.

When the paramedics arrived, from the SAMU base in Bunyol, the dog was still present, so they could not attend to the victim immediately. Shortly afterwards, two Cheste Guardia Civil officers arrived, and one of them shot the animal, reported to be a dangerous breed, so that the doctor could attend to the woman.

According to sources, the British woman «went into a state of 'shock' after suffering catastrophic bleeding from her arms»​. Health workers stabilised her and urgently transferred her to the La Fe University and Polytechnic Hospital, where she was admitted in critical condition.

Doctors rushed her into intensive care, but the victim died on Saturday. The Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation to try to locate the owner of the dog that did not have an identifying microchip. The victim reportedly lived on the outskirts of town.