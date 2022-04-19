Fashion collection based on blockbuster series Bridgerton arrives in Spain The Stradivarius chain has a new collection which, it says, the heroines of the Netflix series would love if they were here in 2022

It is the television series of the moment. Netflix has just premiered its second season of the successful Bridgerton and fans all over the world can once again enjoy the amorous tension between Anthony Bridgerton and the Sharma sisters, and the fantastic settings, dances and customs of the era.

And, now that spring has arrived, the Spanish-owned Stradivarius fashion chain has also got in on the act and has launched a colourful and romantic version of the outfits worn in the series, adapted to modern times.

It includes culottes, corsets, and t-shirts and dresses with flowered patterns, all bearing that Bridgerton stamp with the name of the family and the bee emblem sewn in.

“If Daphne, Eloise, Penelope and the Sharma sisters were in 2022 they would have bought the whole collection. Don’t you have it yet?” said the adverts on social media with which Inditex launched the collection, which is now on sale at very reasonable prices and easily identifiable in the shops by the nude colours and flower prints.