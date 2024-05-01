Brake failure warning issued for up to 25,000 BMW vehicles manufactured between 2022 and 2024

Raquel Merino Malaga Wednesday, 1 May 2024, 12:39 Compartir Copiar enlace

Drivers of BMW vehicles have been warned about a brake defect in cars manufactured between June 2022 and January 2024. The European Union's rapid alert system for dangerous non-food products (formerly known as RAPEX) reported the defect, which can lead to an unexpected failure of the hydraulic brake assist system.

The defect would mean the driver must apply more pressure on the brake pedal, resulting in a longer braking distance and a possible failure of the ABS and stability control system, increasing the risk of an accident, according to Spain's Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU).

Cars that could be affected are the 2 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series, i5, i7, iX1, X1, X5, X6, X7, XM, X5M and X6M. If all models produced on the dates in question are affected, that would mean up to 25,000 vehicles.

The OCU said it should be up to BMW to contact vehicle owners to resolve the problem free of charge. However, it recommends users with cars that may be among those affected to ask the manufacturer's customer service, especially if the car was purchased second-hand, as in this case the owner is most likely not in the company's database.