Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Brake failure warning issued for up to 25,000 BMW vehicles manufactured between 2022 and 2024
Road safety

Brake failure warning issued for up to 25,000 BMW vehicles manufactured between 2022 and 2024

Spain's OCU consumers association said it should be up to the company to contact people and resolve the defect free of charge, but warned that owners of second-hand cars might not be in their database

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Wednesday, 1 May 2024, 12:39

Compartir

Drivers of BMW vehicles have been warned about a brake defect in cars manufactured between June 2022 and January 2024. The European Union's rapid alert system for dangerous non-food products (formerly known as RAPEX) reported the defect, which can lead to an unexpected failure of the hydraulic brake assist system.

The defect would mean the driver must apply more pressure on the brake pedal, resulting in a longer braking distance and a possible failure of the ABS and stability control system, increasing the risk of an accident, according to Spain's Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU).

Cars that could be affected are the 2 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series, i5, i7, iX1, X1, X5, X6, X7, XM, X5M and X6M. If all models produced on the dates in question are affected, that would mean up to 25,000 vehicles.

The OCU said it should be up to BMW to contact vehicle owners to resolve the problem free of charge. However, it recommends users with cars that may be among those affected to ask the manufacturer's customer service, especially if the car was purchased second-hand, as in this case the owner is most likely not in the company's database.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town celebrates its diversity as Spanish and foreign communities come together for annual Residents' Day
  2. 2 Who was Ibn al-Baytar and why is he so important for Benalmádena?
  3. 3 Thousands paint Torremolinos orange for Dutch king's day
  4. 4 Fuengirola's official language school introduces new Spanish for foreigners course
  5. 5 This is where you can find English literature at Malaga's massive book fair
  6. 6 New bus contract goes out to tender in Costa del Sol town with major plans for improved services
  7. 7 Clean sweep for Costa del Sol town as it picks up prestigious 'golden broom' award for its recycling centres
  8. 8 Malaga province town offers visits to the only working sugar cane honey mill in Europe this weekend
  9. 9 Pedestrianisation of Marbella neighbourhoods will make 'day-to-day life easier'
  10. 10 Pedro Sánchez to stay as Spain's PM after five-day reflection period

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad