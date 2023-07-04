Boom in foreign tourists taking holidays to Spain According to latest data, tourists spent 185 euros per day in May, which was 20% higher than the amount shelled out in the same month of the record year of 2019

More than 8.2 million international tourists arrived to Spain in May alone this year.

The figure not only confirms that the tourism sector has recovered since the pandemic, but that there is even more demand than 2019, which was Spain's best year for tourism. The figure is 4% more than the number of international tourists who arrived in the month of May of 2019, according to national statistics institute (INE) data published on Tuesday 4 July.

And the more tourists that come, the higher the spending. This is also reflected in the figures, with tourists spending 16% more in May this year than in the same month in 2019. Foreign tourists spent a total of 9.7 billion euros in Spain in May alone, according to INE figures.

Per day, tourists spent 185 euros, which is also 20% higher than the 163 euros they spent in the same month of 2019. Their average expenditure during the trip was 1,183 euros, which is 3% more than last year and 15% more than before the pandemic.

The average trip duration of international tourists was 6.4 days, which is 0.1 days less than in May 2022. During the first five months of 2023, total expenditure by international tourists increased by 31.9% compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching 35,405 million euros.

In the first five months of the year Spain has received 29.2 million tourists, representing a growth of 28% over last year, reaching the total expenditure of 35.4 billion euros, 32% more than last year and 16% higher than 2019.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Héctor Gómez, said this summer "will be historic" for tourism in Spain, and Tuesday's newly released data reflect the "extraordinary path of recent months".