Bookings open for bargain-price Imserso holidays for pensioners in Spain

Spain's national institute for the elderly and social services (Imserso) has this week (29 June) announced a deadline of 25 July for submitting new applications to participate in its tourism programme for the 2023/2024 season.

Among the most affordable options are getaways to provincial capitals, with a price of of 124.68 euros per person. This option includes a stay of four days and three nights in any of the country's main cities. The price does not include transport services, but does include half-board accommodation and an activity related to culture, art or shows. The package also includes a guided panoramic tour of the destination and visits to exhibitions, museums or landmarks.

Last Monday, Spain's Official State Gazette (BOE) published the call for 886,269 places for senior citizens wishing to participate in the 2023-2024 season.

These trips will begin in October and Imserso recommends applications be submitted through its online portal due to its "simplicity, speed and security". It is also possible to download the application form from the Imserso website or its electronic headquarters and, once completed, send it to the Imserso offices or send it in a stamped envelope to the Imserso post office box.

People who have already taken part in the programme and who are already registered in the database will receive a letter in the next few days containing the renewal forms so that they can indicate any changes to their details. If there are no changes, you do not need to send a form.

