The property where the incident happened has been sealed off. B.P
112 incident

Body of man with dismembered genitals found in well in Spain

The property where the victim lived has been sealed off while the Guardia Civil complete their investigations

L. N.

León

Wednesday, 5 November 2025, 12:52

The body of a man who was found with serious injuries was discovered in the well of his own home in the town of Lorenzana in León, in the northwest of Spain, late on Sunday, 2 November.

An initial investigation revealed signs of extreme violence. The victim's "dismembered genitals" were found near the well. Although no hypothesis has been ruled out, sources have pointed to possible self-mutilation and self-inflicted injuries.

The deceased's home will remain sealed off by the Guardia Civil for the duration of the investigation. According to the local media source LeoNoticias, the man had been suffering from severe depression "for some time," according to local residents "He wasn't seen around town much."

