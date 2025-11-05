Body of man with dismembered genitals found in well in Spain

L. N. León Wednesday, 5 November 2025, 12:52 Share

The body of a man who was found with serious injuries was discovered in the well of his own home in the town of Lorenzana in León, in the northwest of Spain, late on Sunday, 2 November.

An initial investigation revealed signs of extreme violence. The victim's "dismembered genitals" were found near the well. Although no hypothesis has been ruled out, sources have pointed to possible self-mutilation and self-inflicted injuries.

The deceased's home will remain sealed off by the Guardia Civil for the duration of the investigation. According to the local media source LeoNoticias, the man had been suffering from severe depression "for some time," according to local residents "He wasn't seen around town much."