Black Friday discounts on Spain's high-speed trains with tickets from just 7 euros... but they could go fast The train operating company Renfe has come up with some very interesting offers, but journeys must be booked before 28 November

The Renfe national train operating company is joining in with Black Friday this year with some very interesting offers.

From today, Friday 18 November, fares for some AVE, Avlo, Alvia, Euromed and Intercity journeys in January have been heavily discounted. Tickets can be purchased until 28 November via the Renfe website.

Some of the most popular discounts are likely to be:

Madrid-Malaga from 21.20 euros.

Madrid-Barcelona from 7 euros.

Madrid-Valencia from 7 euros.

Madrid-Seville from 24.15 euros.

Travellers can take advantage of the Black Friday savings for trips to some of Spain’s most important cities, if they buy their tickets now.