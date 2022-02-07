Bigblue, a French alternative to Amazon, to start operations in Spain In its first year, the technology company expects to make more than one million shipments

Bigblue, a French technology company that seeks to compete with logistics behemoth Amazon, plans to start operating in Spain with more than 127,000 ecommerce brands. In its first year it hopes to make more than one million shipments across the country.

The company said it offers brands and online stores, “A comprehensive logistics service that covers the entire value chain from the shopping experience, to after-sales service, and the automatic management of shipments in any sales channel web, marketplaces and traditional retail.”

It also claims that its model allows brands of any size to compete in terms of customer experience with retail giants such as Zara or El Corte Inglés and marketplaces such as Amazon, at affordable prices.

“Our ambition is to help brands to sell more and better. By using our technology, they can increase their conversion rate in the shopping cart thanks to offering fast shipments, exact delivery dates, and retaining customers with online tracking emails with their image and a unique unboxing experience,” said the co-founder and CEO of Bigblue, Tim Du-main.

“We are convinced that an extraordinary after-sales experience is a catalyst for exponential growth for brands. We believe that we can make a difference for Spanish brands and achieve the results that we have seen in France: a 35 per cent saving in logistics costs and a 15 per cent increase in turnover by using Bigblue's technology,” he added.