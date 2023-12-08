Big firms in Spain to have 40% women on the board

L. Palacios Madrid Friday, 8 December 2023, 11:26 Compartir Copiar enlace

Ministers in Spain have approved a new law to force the government, the boards of big firms, candidate lists for elections and the top table of state bodies to contain at least 40% women from June 2024.

The rule was initially approved earlier this year but final sign off was halted due to elections.

For big firms, this will mean those listed on the leading Ibex-35 share index, such as Santander or Inditex, will have to up the average of under 30%.