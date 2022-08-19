Spain's Bejís wildfire is still burning within a perimeter of 100 kilometres and continues to spread In an official update this Friday morning, the authorities also confirmed that other fires in Vall d’Ebo and the Sierra Calderona Natural Park have now been stabilised

The wildfire in Bejís is still active within a permiter covering around 100 kilometres, the Spanish authorities said in an update this Friday morning, and it has devastated 19,000 hectares of mountain land and forest so far.

At around 1.45am, worried residents of Olocau, Marines and Gátova rang the 112 emergency service to report that they could see flames in the mountains nearest to them, in the Sierra Calderona natural park and they feared the wildfire had spread to the park. In fact, it was a new fire which had broken out within the park, relatively close to the area reached by the Bejís one.

Because the difficult terrain made it impossible for firefighters to reach the area during the night, it was impossible for anything to be done until daylight, but there has now been confirmation that the fire in the park has been controlled.

The same cannot be said about the Bejís wildfire which continues to burn in Castellón and Valencia, especially in the Cueva Santa area and south-east. The flames are advancing slowly and firefighters, who worked all night, are continuing to try to stop them spreading any further. Their main objective is to save the Sierra Calderona.

Good news about the Alicante fire

Meanwhile, the wildfire that began in the Vall d’Ebo at the weekend was finally stabilised at 10 o’clock this morning, by which time it had burned 12,150 hectares of land.

It has left its mark on numerous villages in the valleys that connect the coast at Oliva and Dénia with the foothills at Alcoi. The government delegate to the region, Pilar Bernabé, said that the Guardia Civil are carrying out patrols to prevent robberies from properties where the inhabitants have had to be evacuated. People are now starting to return to their homes.

Elsewhere in Spain

The emergency services have also been working since 2am Friday on a wildfire in the Cerro Mallén area of Casabermeja, in Malaga province, but others in Estepona and Casares were extinguished on Thursday.

In Castilla-La Mancha, people living in La Tejeruela district of Moropeche, in Yeste (Albacete) have been told they can now return to their homes, as the fire there has been stabilised.