A bear in search of honey destroys several beehives in Spain

Honey is one of the bear's weaknesses. And one of these animals has destroyed several beehives in the town of Ferreras del Puerto in the Castilla y León region of Spain.

In the images, shared by the Asociación de Voluntarios de Protección Civil El Refugio, it can be seen how the bear, which frequently visits this farm on the outskirts of the town, destroyed several of them in search of the sweet delicacy.

Another of these animals was involved in a sad episode this week when it was run over on the road linking the town of Puente Almuhey in León and Guardo in Palencia.

Ampliar Bear cub run over on the CL-626 road. Protección Civil

The Valdetuejar valley association itself appealed to the public to help identify the perpetrator of the hit-and-run, which killed an eight-month-old brown bear cub.

El Refugio reminded motorists of the steps to follow in the event of coming across a bear on the road. The first thing to do, the association pointed out, is to stop the vehicle, put on the hazard warning lights and stay in the vehicle until the animal leaves the area.

It is important not to shout, as the bear will think you are threatening it and will growl. Very rarely does a bear attack a human.