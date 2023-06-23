Batches of a popular cosmetic are recalled due to biological contamination The company responsible reported the presence of bacteria in one of its concealers that can 'cause illness, particularly in immunocompromised individuals'

Rossell Aparicio Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Several batches of a popular make-up product have been recalled due to fears of contamination.

The Spanish Agency of Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) published a new warning about a concealer that has been stripped from shelves.

It recalled several batches of Essence Camouflage+ Matt concealer 50 warm "due to contamination". AEMPS warned of a presence of pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria, with the products affected by this contamination belonging to batches: 0DBCB; 0DBCA; 0CBCA.

The responsible company, Cosnova GmbH, based in Germany, published a note on its website asking users to stop using the product and to destroy it, or return it to the place of purchase. "In quality controls we have discovered that batches 0DBCB and 0DBCA of shade 50 are biologically contaminated. A bacterium present in the water and in the environment has been detected which can cause illness, particularly in immunocompromised persons," the note stated.

The distribution company in Spain, Future Cosmetics S.L, informed AEMPS of the start of the withdrawal of all the products from the market. The company has released its customer service telephone numbers 00800 267 66 820 and +49 6196 76156 8080. Customers can phone them from Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm - its e-mail address is: recall@essence.eu