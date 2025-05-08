Bananas and other foods that can affect road-side alcohol breath test results

Sections
Highlight
C. L.
Madrid
Thursday, 8 May 2025, 21:21
The new alcohol limits for drivers in Spain are accompanied by a lot of discussion and information. A few months ago, the Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT) started working on a new drink-driving limit to replace the current one for most motorists, which is 0.5 grams of alcohol per litre of blood. DGT director Pere Navarro has been promoting a new rate of 0.2 grams per litre of blood - less than half of what has been allowed until now.
Why not 0.0? The answer is that there are certain foods and non-alcoholic beverages that, upon fermentation in the stomach, can cause a very low blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level, which would lead to drivers who have not had anything to drink testing positive.
Among those foods are ripe fruit, especially bananas, alcohol-filled chocolates, sponge cakes with liqueurs or alcohol-filled sweets.
In addition, beverages such as non-alcoholic beer actually do have a little bit of alcohol in them, so a person might test positive during a check. The only beer that truly has zero alcohol is the one labelled 0.0%. In addition, mouthwashes can also sometimes generate a very slight positive alcohol level.
This is why the DGT has proposed a safety margin of 0.2 grams per litre. A driver who has tested positive can request a lab analysis, which would oblige them to go, accompanied by the Guardia Civil or Local Police, to a hospital where they can take a blood sample and analyse it. In the event that the test is positive, the driver would be the one to pay for it.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.