Baby found abandoned in a sports bag in Barcelona Despite the freezing temperatures in the city, the two-month-old infant was found alive and emergency services have transferred him to hospital

In the middle of a cold wave of weather hitting Spain and with temperatures close to 0 C in the city of Barcelona, ​​a man has found a baby - barely two months old - abandoned in a sports bag on a street in the Sants district of the city.

The man alerted the Mossos d'Esquadra regional police force, who verified that the child was still alive. The emergency services transferred him to the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital, where he will remain under observation for the next few hours.

The Mossos d'Esquadra received the alert "shortly before" 7 in the morning and are now working to investigate the circumstances of the abandonment.