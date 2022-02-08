avier Bardem and Penélope Cruz both nominated for Oscars 'The Power of the Dog' is favourite with twelve nominations, followed by 'Dune', with 10

Hollywood power couple, Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, have both been nominated for Oscars. Bardem is in the running for best actor for his role in 'Being the Ricardos', and Penélope Cruz is nominated for best actress for her work in 'Madres paralleles'.

‘Madres paralleles', directed by Pedro Almodóvar, has also been nominated for best soundtrack for the score composed by San Sebastian composer, Alberto Iglesias.

For both Cruz and Bardem, this is their fourth Oscar nomination respectively. Bardem won an Oscar for best supporting actor in 2008 for his role in 'No Country for Old Men' directed by the Cohen brothers, while Cruz won an Oscar for best supporting actress in 2009 for her role in ‘Vicky, Cristina, Barcelona' directed by Woody Allen.

'The Power of the Dog', by Jane Campion and produced by Netflix leads the way with 12 nominations, followed by 'Dune', directed by Denis Villeneuve, with 10 nominations. Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' and Kenneth Branagh's 'Belfast' follow with seven nominations each. All four are up against 'CODA', 'Don't look up', 'Drive my Car', 'The Williams Method', 'Licorice Pizza' and 'The Alley of Lost Souls' in the best film category.

Available on Prime Video, Bardem brings to life Cuban actor and musician Desi Arnaz in 'Being the Ricardos' which is written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. He will compete for best actor against Benedict Cumberbatch for "The Power of the Dog," Andrew Garfield for "Tick, Tick, Boom," Will Smith for "The Williams Method" and Denzel Washington for "The Tragedy of Macbeth." For her part, Cruz, who plays Janis, a photographer who has just become pregnant, will compete against Jessica Chastain for 'The eyes of Tammy Faye', Olivia Colman for ' The Dark Daughter', Nicole Kidman for 'Being the Ricardos' and Kristen Stewart for 'Spencer'.