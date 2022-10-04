Tickets for Spain's high-speed AVE trains in 2023 go on sale, offering more flexibility National train operator Renfe has put the tickets on sale so that passengers can plan their journeys for next year and obtain cheaper prices by purchasing early

Spain's national train operator Renfe is now selling tickets for the high-speed AVE trains between Madrid-Cordoba-Seville and Madrid-Cordoba-Malaga for 2023, so that travellers can plan their trips well in advance and obtain better prices by purchasing their tickets early.

This means that Renfe is now selling tickets for next year for over 60 AVE services, including those between Madrid, Barcelona and Alicante. The tickets can be purchased on the renfe.com website, the Renfe app, by telephoning 91 232 0320, at ticket offices and machines in stations and from travel agencies.

The company has also updated its AVE, Alvia, Euromed and Intercity fares to give clients more flexibility. This includes an extra called Puente AVE, which is included in the Prémium fare and is optional with the Elige fare and it enables travellers to bring forward or delay the time of their journey on the same day, free of charge.

The aim is to improve the conditions of all the Elige tickets, including Standard and Comfort. There will be no charge for making one change (there used to be a 20% penalty) and unlimited changes can be made if a passenger pays any difference in fare plus an additional charge of 5 euros.

Also, passengers with Elige tickets, which combine the best price with the most flexibility, will still receive a partial refund of 70% of the fare if they cancel.

All-inclusive Prémium tickets

With Renfe’s renewed system, clients with Prémium tickets on AVE and Euromed trains can obtain up to 100% refund for cancellation and unlimited free changes; they only have to pay the difference in price of the new ticket, if there is one.

Prémium tickets are all-inclusive and include maximum comfort, access to club lounges, extra-large seats with up to 60% fewer passengers and free on-board catering.