Shortage warning for a medication used to treat infants with asthma in Spain

The Spanish Ministry of Health is recommending doctors prioritise the prescription of the medication for children under the age of two

The Spanish agency of medicines and health products (AEMPS), a body attached to the national Ministry of Health, has issued a health alert that affects asthmatic infants.

AEMPS has warned about problems with the supply of a medication used to treat and prevent asthma symptoms in adults and children. The warning concerns the active ingredient – montelukast – which is in short supply in certain granulated presentations.

Medicines with this active ingredient are available in granule, tablet and chewable tablet forms, but children under two years of age are only prescribed the granules.

Therefore AEMPS has recommended that doctors prioritise "the prescription of montelukast granulated sachets for the paediatric population under two years of age".

According to the health body, the shortage could be resolved from 15 March, when new units of the medication Singulair 4 mg granulated, with montelukast as the active ingredient, are expected to be received.