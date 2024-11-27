Teenager accused of killing his 15-year-old ex-girlfriend arrested in Alicante province

Police have arrested the teenage ex-boyfriend of a 15-year-old girl for allegedly stabbing her to death in the town of Orihuela, in Alicante province.

The 17-year-old suspect, accused of fatally stabbing the victim in the neck, did not have a previous police record. He had not been reported previously for gender-based violence through the VioGén system, as confirmed by secretary general of the government office in Alicante, José Antonio Cuadros.

The victim, who had decided to end the relationship a few days prior, was with her ex-partner in Calle Morral, located in the La Florida urbanisation, around 8pm on Sunday 24 November when the incident happened. Guardia Civil is still trying to piece together what happened, although the force can reveal it was the victim's brother who found her with a wound to her neck.

Police were notified of the death around 9pm that evening after she had been taken to Torrevieja Hospital but had died from her injuries. Guardia Civil officers then located the alleged murderer around 11.30pm and arrested him.

The girl's death is the first underage victim of gender-based violence so far this year and the sixteenth since records began, according to data from the ministry of equality. She is also the 42nd woman to die at the hands of either a partner or ex-partner this year.

While Guardia Civil continues to investigate the circumstances leading to her death, key questions remain such as who was responsible for taking the victim to the hospital. The hypothesis is that it could have been her brother, but this was yet to be confirmed. Police are also working to confirm how and why the girl was killed.

Minute of silence in Orihuela

Orihuela town hall on Monday 25 November held a minute's silence in memory of the 15-year-old girl in the municipality, where a day of official mourning was also declared. "We are full of indignation, sad and devastated by this murder in our municipality," said mayor Pepe Vegara.

"There are no words to express the feelings that flood this municipal corporation and the people of Orihuela," added Vegara, while expressing his condolences and support for the victim's family.