Aragon regional government announces compulsory masks in health centres to curb flu spread

EP Wednesday, 26 November 2025, 19:14 Share

President of the Aragon regional government Jorge Azcón announced that he will make the use of face masks in health centres in the region compulsory. He shared his decision on Tuesday, 25 November. The aim of the regulation is to curb the spread of the flu, which, as Azcón states, is a much more serious public health matter than many people think, hence the need "to take measures".

During his speech at Congreso España 360, Azcón said that his administration is going to initiate the process of making face masks compulsory in hospitals to avoid contagion.

"There are many people who think that the flu means a week in bed, but the reality is that the flu kills thousands of people every year in Spain, on top of saturating hospitals," the president of the regional government said.

For this regulation to reach everybody in Aragon, the regional government is planning an awareness campaign. Azcón asked for "the collaboration of the media in raising public awareness".