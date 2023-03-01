Malaga's Antonio Banderas and his production of Company lead nominations for Spain's Talía awards

The awards, organised by the Spanish Academy of Performing Arts, will be presented on 27 March at the Teatro Español in Madrid

Company, the play starring Malaga-born Antonio Banderas actor and director, leads the nominations for the first edition of Spain's Talía Awards. Organised by the Spanish Academy of Performing Arts, the awards, which recognise the best theatre, musical theatre and dance performances, will be presented on 27 March at the Teatro Español in Madrid, at a gala hosted by the academy's president, Cayetana Guillén-Cuervo.

Adapted from Stephen Sondheim's 1970 play of the same name, the musical Company delves into complicated human relationships and is conceived as a kind of essay on love and heartbreak. The play centres on Bobby, a bachelor, who begins to wonder whether it is better to live in company and whether there is a time limit for finding happiness. His encounters with three pairs of friends make him reflect on these questions.

The production is up for Best Actor in Musical Theatre (Banderas), Best Actress in Musical Theatre, with two nominees (Anna Moliner and Marta Ribera), Best Musical Theatre Direction (Arturo Díez Boscovich) and Best Musical Theatre Show, by Antonio Banderas's Soho Theatre.

In terms of nominations, Company is followed by the musical Singin' in the Rain and the dance show Pharsalia, both with four. Singin' in the Rain, directed by Manu Guix and Joan María Segura, is nominated for Best Musical Theatre Direction, Best Musical Theatre Actor (Ricky Mata), Best Musical Theatre Actress (Mireia Portas) and will compete alongside the aforementioned Company and Next to Normal for the award for Best Musical Theatre Show.

This first edition also has honorary awards, the recipients of which are already known. The first prize of honour has been awarded to the actress Lola Herrera; the Emerging Talent Award has gone to the actress María Hervás and the dancer Sergio Bernal. The Award for Social Change and Social Inclusion went to the presenter and journalist Bob Pop. The Audience Recognition Award went to the musical The Lion King and, the Extraordinary 'Return to Life' Award went to Antonio Resines.

The awards ceremony will be directed by the Academy member Antonio Banderas and will be broadcast on RTVE's La 2.