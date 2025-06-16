Flea collar sold in Spain withdrawn from sale due to risk to dogs and cats

Raquel Merino Malaga Monday, 16 June 2025, 15:46 Compartir

The Spanish agency for medicines and health products (Aemps) has ordered the withdrawal from the market of a flea collar for both dogs (38 cm, 62 cm and 68 cm) and cats sold by the company Scudo Vet S.L.

According to Aemps, the product claims to contain the active ingredients imidacloprid and flumethrin, indicated for the prevention and treatment of various infestations and the reduction of the risk of leishmania. They are therefore legally considered veterinary medicinal products, but have not been evaluated or authorised by Aemps, "so it has not been possible to verify their quality, safety, efficacy or the veracity of the information provided for safe use".

The affected product.

The agency pointed out that pre-authorisation evaluation is an indispensable process to ensure that any veterinary medicinal product meets the required standards in terms of quality, safety and efficacy. "When this evaluation has not been carried out, there is a potential risk to animal health," it concluded.