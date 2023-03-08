Andalusian researcher develops an anti-corruption system for political parties

Europa Press Compartir Copiar enlace

A researcher at the University of Granada (UGR) has developed a system aimed at preventing corruption in political parties. Miguel Ángel Morales Hernández, at the UGR’s Department of Criminal Law, has proposed the creation of a code of ethics with specific responses to potential corruption cases, the implementation of collective bodies for the financial control of the political parties and the establishment of optimal staff selection processes, especially for the most sensitive positions in economic matters.

Morales carried out this work as part of his doctoral thesis and from a preventive point of view, the research analyses how useful models of organisation and management of crime prevention, also known as 'criminal compliances', can be used for Spanish political parties.

"In fact, since 2015, these types of organisations are obliged to have a set of rules and mechanisms for monitoring and control," Morales said.

"However, in my research I have found that many of our political parties have not implemented those measures that could be more suitable and effective in preventing the possible commission of corrupt practices, a type of behaviour that constitutes the main criminal risk," the researcher added.

The aim of his proposal is to enable training institutions to detect in time the possible commission of crimes by their managers or employees. The study highlights that other criminal offences are frequently associated with the crime of illegal financing, such as bribery, influence peddling, money laundering, fraud, etc.

The research considers that Spanish political parties should analyse whether they have implemented in their organisation certain useful measures to prevent this type of behaviour and advocates a modification of the current offences of illegal financing of political parties that are regulated under the Spanish penal code.