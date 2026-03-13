Accident
No answers to bridge collapse that killed six in Santander
Rusted metal bolts is just one explanation still being considered after the walkway of a wooden footbridge on a coastal path gave way
Friday, 13 March 2026, 12:49
Rusted metal bolts is just one explanation still being considered after the walkway of a wooden footbridge on a coastal path gave way in the beauty spot of El Bocal, near Santander, last week.
Six young people were killed. The police have passed the inquiry to an investigating judge.