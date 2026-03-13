Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Accident

No answers to bridge collapse that killed six in Santander

Rusted metal bolts is just one explanation still being considered after the walkway of a wooden footbridge on a coastal path gave way

SUR in English

Friday, 13 March 2026, 12:49

Rusted metal bolts is just one explanation still being considered after the walkway of a wooden footbridge on a coastal path gave way in the beauty spot of El Bocal, near Santander, last week.

Six young people were killed. The police have passed the inquiry to an investigating judge.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Cash for kids: Axarquía village offers payouts to stop rural flight
  2. 2 Benalmádena shines the spotlight on the folklore and traditions of its multicultural community
  3. 3 Changes needed to plans before work to Nerja library can continue

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish No answers to bridge collapse that killed six in Santander

No answers to bridge collapse that killed six in Santander