Annual period to complete tax returns in Spain opens until 1 July

Amparo Estrada Madrid Friday, 5 April 2024, 16:46

Wednesday marked the start of the annual period for Spanish taxpayers to complete their tax declaration. Initially those having to complete a personal income tax return can only do so online.

From 4 May they can get assistance over the phone and from 3 June they can go to a tax office in person.

Those who are obliged to declare by 1 July include: taxpayers who obtain income from work of more than 22,000 euros from a single source; or more than 15,000 euros if they have two or more sources and receive more than 1,500 euros from the second.