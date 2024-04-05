Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
SUR
Annual period to complete tax returns in Spain opens until 1 July
Finance

Annual period to complete tax returns in Spain opens until 1 July

Wednesday marked the start of the annual period for Spanish taxpayers to complete their tax declaration

Amparo Estrada

Madrid

Friday, 5 April 2024, 16:46

Compartir

Wednesday marked the start of the annual period for Spanish taxpayers to complete their tax declaration. Initially those having to complete a personal income tax return can only do so online.

From 4 May they can get assistance over the phone and from 3 June they can go to a tax office in person.

Those who are obliged to declare by 1 July include: taxpayers who obtain income from work of more than 22,000 euros from a single source; or more than 15,000 euros if they have two or more sources and receive more than 1,500 euros from the second.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Sabor a Málaga foodie market makes debut appearance in Benalmádena
  2. 2 What does it cost to build a brand-new bespoke luxury villa in Marbella?
  3. 3 Contract out to tender to build 84 subsidised homes in Costa del Sol town
  4. 4 Major renovation project for Benalmádena marina moves a step closer
  5. 5 Fleeing thieves smash into adjoining properties in Mijas Costa after losing control of getaway vehicle
  6. 6 This is what the Chíllar river in Nerja looks like after the heavy rains during Easter week
  7. 7 Watch as Guaro river breathes life into 'dead' Axarquía reservoir for first time in eight years
  8. 8 Marbella restaurant Vôvem offers a week of delightful food with six special menus
  9. 9 Mixed ability rugby tournament touches down on the Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Fuengirola becomes better connected after joining local travel consortium

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad