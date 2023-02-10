Animal welfare bill gets MPs' approval in the Congreso de los Diputados An eleventh-hour change of mind by Unidas Podemos over an amendment on hunting dogs saw the law pass to the Senate

The government managed to squeeze through approval for its new animal welfare bill in the Congreso de Diputados on Thursday this week.

In the midst of a dispute between the coalition partners, PSOE and Union Podemos (UP), on one element, it will now go to the Senate for debate.

The bill is a piece of flagship legislation for the coalition government and covers wide ranging measures to toughen up how animals are sold and cared for.

It will include, among other measures: the need for new dog owners to receive training; a ban on wild animals in circuses; a ban on putting pets down except in very limited circumstances and a ban on dog and cat sales in pet shops.

However, UP, who had been driving the new law, almost voted it down after the Socialist PSOE asked for an amendment to exempt hunting dogs from new rules.

In the end, UP went ahead to avoid a further crisis between ministers on top of the ongoing 'only yes is yes' law confusion. UP ministers vowed to fight the amendment at the Senate (upper house) stage of the bill.