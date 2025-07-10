Almost half of all cars on the road in Spain are more than 15 years old

A. Noguerol Madrid Thursday, 10 July 2025, 18:33 Compartir

The car and SUV vehicle fleet in circulation on Spain's roads remains very old, with an average age of 13.4 years, barely younger than in 2024 and 2023.

A study prepared by the national association of equipment, spare parts and accessories dealers (ANCERA) has analysed the age distribution, fuel types, geographical areas and future projections of the passenger car and SUV fleet. Despite an increase in registrations of 10% in 2024, the pace of fleet renewal remains slow.

Of all the vehicles in circulation, 44.9% are more than 15 years old, which slows down the modernisation of the fleet and the beneficial environmental and economic contributions.

"The problem is not only age but the structural inability of the market to renew itself at the pace that the climatic, economic and regulatory context demands," said president of ANCERA Nines García de la Fuente. "With registrations not exceeding 1.1 million units per year, we cannot reverse the trend, which affects both road safety and the development of an efficient and sustainable aftermarket."

Slow electrification

At the moment, 100% electric vehicles represent only 0.87% of the current total of cars and SUVs on Spanish roads, although the figure is forecast to triple by 2030.

Hybrid vehicles account for 7.6% of the total, especially in the 0 to 5 years old bracket, where they already represent 34.9% of new additions.

"The adoption of electric engines is still conditioned by factors such as price, charging infrastructure and autonomy," said ANCERA general secretary Carlos Martín. "Today, 99% of the vehicle fleet still runs on internal combustion engines, which forces us to continue working toward a realistic, gradual transition," he adds.

The report also includes data on the leasing fleet, which consists of 777,527 vehicles, with an average age of 2.84 years. This segment represents 3.3% of the total number of vehicles.