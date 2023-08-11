Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Allergy alert for Milka chocolate bar in Spain

The producers said that due to "a packaging error" the chocolate bars do not contain information for people with allergies or intolerances to the product's ingredients in Spanish

Rossel Aparicio

Friday, 11 August 2023, 12:37

The Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition (Aesan) has issued a health alert about a batch of MILKA 250G MMMAX LUFLÉE CARAMEL chocolate bars which are not labelled in Spanish. This product corresponds to the product usually marketed as MILKA 250G MMMAX BUBBLY CARAMEL.

As a precautionary measure, Aesan recommends that people with allergies or intolerances to some of its ingredients (milk, soya or hazelnut) avoid the product, although its consumption however, "does not entail any risk for the rest of the population", Aesan said.

According to the information available, the initial distribution has been to the regions of Andalucía, Aragon, Catalonia, Cantabria, Madrid and Valencia.

In a statement the company said that it regretted the inconvenience to users which was "due to a packaging error". Packaging corresponding to the Hungarian, Czech, Slovak, German and Austrian markets was used on some units of this batch instead of the packaging corresponding to the Spanish market.

The company has also made available to customers the list of ingredients: "sugar, cocoa butter, cocoa mass, glucose syrup, skimmed MILK powder, whey powder, milk fat, palm fat, condensed skimmed MILK (skimmed milk, sugar) humectant (glycerol), invert sugar syrup, emulsifiers (soy lecithins, E476), caramelised sugar syrup, hazelnut paste, salt, flavouring. May contain other nuts and wheat".

The consumer telephone number for returns and other queries is 900 963 248.

