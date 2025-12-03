Alicante and Costa Blanca lead in property sales to foreigners in Spain

ABC Alicante Wednesday, 3 December 2025, 14:39 | Updated 15:13h. Share

Alicante leads the ranking of sales of homes to foreigners in Spain with 5,741 transactions, representing 43.29% of the total and a slight increase of 0.21% compared to last year.

The Spanish residential market is demonstrating resilience after several years of intense activity. According to Sonneil Homes' analysis for the third quarter of 2025, purchases of second homes by foreigners remain at high levels, exceeding 9,100 transactions and representing a slight increase of 8% year-on-year.

A total of 174,384 home sales were formalised in Spain, 4.7% more than in the same period in 2024. Second home sales account for 5.2% of the total, which proves that international demand remains one of the structural pillars of the Spanish real estate market.

The provinces of Alicante and Malaga account for almost four out of every ten foreign purchases in the Spanish market. This means that more than a third (35.9%) of all foreign purchases registered in the third quarter in Spain have happened in the two provinces.

After the Costa Blanca in Alicante, which leads the ranking, comes the Costa del Sol in Malaga, with 2,750 operations and a 31.84% foreign share, which maintains a high level of interest. The destination has proved to attract investment and second home purchases.

According to Sonneil Homes, both tourist areas consolidate their leadership due to their combination of quality of life, international connectivity and diverse real estate offer, capable of sustaining demand even in a context of global adjustment.

The Mediterranean coast takes centre stage

The Valencian coastline shows positive growth. Valencia recorded 10,491 transactions (+2.48% year-on-year) with a foreign share of 11.25%, reflecting a balanced market between domestic and foreign demand.

Castellón stands out with a 9.53% growth in total sales and a 1.21% increase in foreign weight (up to 13.58%), confirming the reputation of municipalities such as Peñíscola, Oropesa and Benicàssim.

In the south-east of the country, Murcia is consolidating its position as an emerging second home market, with 6,588 total sales (+5.02% year-on-year) and a foreign market share of 21.89%. Its balance between quality of life and competitive prices consolidates its attractiveness compared to more mature destinations.

The Balearic Islands grew by 3.17% in total sales, although its foreign share fell by 3%, while the Canary Islands retained their attractiveness with a solid base of European buyers, especially from Northern and Central Europe (Santa Cruz de Tenerife: sales –7.23% year-on-year and foreign share –3.15%; Las Palmas: –6.60% and –0.92%).

Urban markets show a stable and sustained growth. Barcelona increased its sales by 9.62% year-on-year, driven by domestic demand, while Madrid remained practically flat (-0.61%) with a contained foreign share (6.85%).

The Netherlands grows strongly and the sector diversifies

The Spanish international market shows a growing diversification. The Netherlands stands out with a year-on-year increase of 13.79%, reaching 1,416 homes purchased in Spain, making it the third largest market behind the UK and Germany.

Although British buyers have reduced to 7.9% of the total, they maintain their historical leadership in the international market. According to the Sonneil Homes analysis, this is part of a long-term downward trend, which has gone from 28% in 2006 to the current level. This responds more to structural factors such as the evolution of the pound, interest rates or the impact of Brexit, than to a one-off blip.

Despite the fact that the figure for the third quarter is the second lowest in the entire historical series, only 7.77% higher than the figure recorded in the previous quarter, British demand continues being one of the most solid and deeply rooted in the Spanish market, especially in the main coastal destinations, with almost 2,000 purchases.

Germans (more than 1,500 transactions), French, Belgians and Poles (each with more than 1,000), alongside Swedes and Russians, account for nearly 9,200 second-home purchases in Spain in the third quarter of the year. "The Spanish international market has become more diverse and sustainable. Today's foreign buyer is more varied and combines investment, lifestyle and remote-work opportunities, which brings greater stability to the sector," Sonneil Homes CEO Alfredo Millá says.

For Sonneil Homes, the third quarter reflects a stage of maturity of the Spanish residential market, with consolidating figures and a more stable growth model.

"Spain remains a reference in Europe as a residential and investment destination. International demand remains strong and complements the momentum of the domestic buyer, ensuring a more balanced and predictable market," the Sonneil Homes concludes.