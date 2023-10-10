Alhambra palace in Granada voted in top spot to appear in a new Disney movie

Daniela Londoño Granada Compartir Copiar enlace

Disney, the American entertainment giant, has celebrated its 100th birthday this year with premieres, new fashion collections, re-releases, merchandising and recently it launched a survey to find out which locations Spanish audiences would like to see in future films.

Among those selected were three well-known landmarks that the public voted for amongst their favourite locations they would like to see on the big screen.

1. The Alhambra (Granada)

The public survey placed the main jewel of Granada's heritage in first place with 29% of the votes. The Unesco World Heritage site is one of the most visited landmarks in Spain every year. it would be a perfect setting to recreate any fantasy story with its secret passages, defensive towers and elegant rooms and halls. Without a doubt, it could make for a great storyline and inspire typical Disney scenes.

2. The Sagrada Familia (Barcelona)

In second place, with 19% of the votes, was Spain's most iconic and most visited monument, the Sagrada Familia. This monument, which combines modernist, gothic and art nouveau styles, is another ideal setting for a fantasy film. The details of its specially decorated facades could hide secrets and unexpected characters. Its lofty towers, staircases and secret chambers lend themselves to chase scenes and mysteries. While its central nave and the universe of colour generated by the light coming through its beautiful stained glass windows would recreate a whole surreal universe.

3. Seville cathedral

With 9% of the votes, the imposing Andalusian cathedral closes the trio of Spanish locations that could appear in Disney productions in the near future. Renowned for its imposing Gothic style, one of the largest of its kind in Europe, along with St. Peter's Basilica (Rome) and St. Paul's (London), Seville cathedral is another of those places of charm, mystery and reverie. The secret doors that connect its chapels, the magnificence of the Giralda and the surrounding courtyards (Patio de los Naranjos and las Doncellas) would provide the perfect setting to recreate unique characters and storylines.

Locations that have already inspired Disney

Other sites that have inspired some of Disney's already famous productions are the Alcazaba de Segovia, the setting for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and the Plaza de España in Seville, which appears in Episode II of the Star Wars saga: Attack of the Clones.