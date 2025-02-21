Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Health authority warns of batches of fake Durex condoms sold in Spain

Aemps issued the alert after it became aware of the sale of counterfeit items from several of the company's ranges in a commercial establishment in Barcelona. This is how to identify the fake products...

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Friday, 21 February 2025, 11:26

The Spanish agency for medicines and health products (Aemps) has issued a warning to purchasers of condoms after it became aware of the sale of counterfeit units of several ranges of Durex brand condoms in a commercial establishment in Barcelona. Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare S A, the company's distributor in Spain, has confirmed that the products are not genuine because they use obsolete batch numbers on the fake products.

The way to identify these items is to check the batch and expiry date marked on the base of the carton. If in doubt, you should contact the Spanish distributor of the manufacturer on 900 456 467. Likewise, if you find that you have been sold a counterfeit product, you should alert Aemps by email at pscontrol@aemps.es, including the details of the company that supplied the product.

Counterfeit models and batches

This is a list of the condom ranges and batches affected. If the batch and expiry date coincide with any of the products in the table, do not use them.

- Classic range. Lot 0010471127. Expiration 2028-02.

- Elite range. Lot 0010471127. Expiration 2028-02.

- Model Excita Ribbed range. Lot 0010471127. Expiration 2028-02.

- Extra Safe range presentation of 3 units. Lot 0010471127. Expiration 2028-02.

- Jeans range. Lot 0010471127. Expiration 2028-02.

- Mutual Climax range. Lot 0010471127. Expiration 2028-02.

- Extra Safe range presentation of 12 units. Lot 1000483808. Expiration 2028-02.

- Tickle Me range. Lot 1000408758. Expiration 2028-02.

- Together range. Lot 1000587102. Expiration 2023-03 and 2028-02.

