Aldi trials Shop &amp; Go in the UK but will it come to Spain?
Retail

Aldi trials Shop & Go in the UK but will it come to Spain?

The German supermarket chain is using a London store as a pilot location for the new scheme which will allow customers to shop without having to physically wait in the checkout queues. This is how the system works...

SUR

Malaga

Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 13:46

Would you pay to shop in a supermarket? The obvious answer is 'no', but supermarket chains and grocery stores are looking for ways to give their customers that something extra and new ways of shopping that make the experience quicker and easier. The German supermarket chain Aldi is one of those that is trying out these new formulas and has now joined the bandwagon of retailers that allow you to buy without paying at the checkout by scanning the products that go into your basket or trolley, a route that Amazon has opened up.

Aldi Shop & Go is the name of the initiative that has been pioneered and tested in a London store. Once inside, the customer can pick up the products they are interested in and a complete system of cameras and sensors will automatically generate their shopping ticket. On leaving the supermarket, Aldi directly charges the customer for their purchase through its mobile application and deducts the £10 deposit that was originally charged. If the purchase is less than this amount, the rest is refunded and if nothing is purchased, the full deposit is returned.

With this system the buyer saves time queuing as they do not have to wait to pay for the products and the company reduces labour costs on employees at the tills, as is currently the case with the self-checkout systems in many supermarkets and department stores. Although this cashierless shopping system is being heavily promoted by Amazon and is likely to become increasingly common, for now it is not free of possible errors at the time of payment and issues can arise simply due to the lack of staff on the shop floor to help customers with a query.

Will the system come to Spain? For now it is on trial in London and it will depend on its success there as to whether or not Aldi decides to expand it to other locations in other countries.

