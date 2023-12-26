Airline's ground handling strikes are back on in Spain, and these are the new dates affected

Colpisa Madrid Tuesday, 26 December 2023, 10:18 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Strikes at Iberia have been reinstated for the Spanish airline's ground handling workers just days after unions called them off for the busy Christmas and new year period.

Spain's two main worker's unions, the UGT and CCOO, cancelled planned strikes for 29 December to 1 January and 4-7 January as the government announced it would mediate. But negotiations broke down and they recalled the strikes, this time for the 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th of January.

According to a statement issued by Iberia, part of the International Airlines Group (IAG), after a first meeting with the Ministry of Transport, the unions refused to continue talks to find an alternative to auto-handling. The company claims to have made an "ambitious" offer that would serve to "further strengthen workers' rights". The offer made by Iberia would, according to the airline, guarantee all jobs by subrogation, so there would be "neither job destruction nor direct elimination of jobs".

Iberia's ground service workers, such as baggage handlers, at Spanish commercial airports operated by state-controlled Aena, are protesting against contracts signed with new providers in September. Aena hired new contractors for services which were previously provided by Iberia at many airports, angering unions even though the new suppliers committed to retaining workers and their working conditions.

According to the unions, the airline proposed the creation of a company led by a winning bidder, with an 80% majority shareholding, together with a minority company belonging to IAG, Yellow Handling. The unions rejected it and considered it to be "illegal" as it did not comply with the corresponding royal decree.