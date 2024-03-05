Airline in Spain allows passengers to pass through security checkpoints and board planes with facial recognition

Edurne Martínez Madrid Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 12:15 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Passengers boarding Binter Canarias planes will now be able to pass through security checks using facial recognition technology.

The Canary Islands carrier has launched a facial recognition system that allows travellers to pass through security checkpoints at the boarding gate of their flight without showing any documentation. The service, which is voluntary, works as long as the user registers in the biometric programme through the Binter mobile app.

The user must issue their boarding pass at least once through the mobile app or Binter website, and tick the corresponding box to give consent to participate in the biometric programme.

The airline announced on 28 February that the facial recognition system is now in use at airports in Madrid, Gran Canaria, Tenerife North, Palma de Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza.

The company launched the pilot project last December and currently has more than 1,000 registered customers and has already carried out more than 700 facial recognition checks at Canary Island airports, according to Binter.

The system will not be allowed for children under 14 and passengers who are travelling with special items such as pets, or whose residence has not been automatically validated. Passengers with expired documentation will also not be able to use the system.

"During the process of reading the ID chip, it is advisable to move the mobile phone slowly to ensure that the RFID reader included in the mobile phone reads the chip. You can tell that it has started to read it correctly because the screen changes and shows dots indicating the reading progress," the airline pointed out.

Binter also reminded passengers they should still carry necessary ID and documents on them while travelling.