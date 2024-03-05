Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A Binter plane on the runway. RC
Airline in Spain allows passengers to pass through security checkpoints and board planes with facial recognition
Air travel

Airline in Spain allows passengers to pass through security checkpoints and board planes with facial recognition

The company's identification system is now in use at airports in Madrid, Gran Canaria, Tenerife North, Palma de Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza

Edurne Martínez

Madrid

Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 12:15

Compartir

Passengers boarding Binter Canarias planes will now be able to pass through security checks using facial recognition technology.

The Canary Islands carrier has launched a facial recognition system that allows travellers to pass through security checkpoints at the boarding gate of their flight without showing any documentation. The service, which is voluntary, works as long as the user registers in the biometric programme through the Binter mobile app.

The user must issue their boarding pass at least once through the mobile app or Binter website, and tick the corresponding box to give consent to participate in the biometric programme.

The airline announced on 28 February that the facial recognition system is now in use at airports in Madrid, Gran Canaria, Tenerife North, Palma de Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza.

The company launched the pilot project last December and currently has more than 1,000 registered customers and has already carried out more than 700 facial recognition checks at Canary Island airports, according to Binter.

The system will not be allowed for children under 14 and passengers who are travelling with special items such as pets, or whose residence has not been automatically validated. Passengers with expired documentation will also not be able to use the system.

"During the process of reading the ID chip, it is advisable to move the mobile phone slowly to ensure that the RFID reader included in the mobile phone reads the chip. You can tell that it has started to read it correctly because the screen changes and shows dots indicating the reading progress," the airline pointed out.

Binter also reminded passengers they should still carry necessary ID and documents on them while travelling.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Derelict Benalmádena hotel complex to be demolished after 16 years of abandonment
  2. 2 Maria Branyas, the oldest living person in the world, celebrates her 117th birthday in Spain
  3. 3 Malaga takes a tough stance over tourist rentals in the city
  4. 4 This is the 'water highway' that could put an end to the drought crisis in the northern part of Malaga province
  5. 5 Police in Spain bust gang that exported marijuana from Malaga to the UK and Netherlands
  6. 6 This is the outlet in Malaga city offering Amazon returns that drop in price every day
  7. 7 Major optical chain in Spain joins forces with charity to help find cure for Type 1 diabetes
  8. 8 Man accused of falsely claiming his Maserati was stolen on Costa del Sol cleared of charges
  9. 9 Carlos Alcaraz comes out on top in all-Spanish 'Netflix Slam'
  10. 10 Employment rises in February breaking Malaga and the Costa del Sol's traditional unemployment spike in winter earlier than usual

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad