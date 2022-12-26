These are the more than 200 flights cancelled due to latest strike action by pilots in Spain Passengers on flights affected, until 3 January, may choose to have their ticket refunded or be rebooked on other flights or dates, subject to availability

Due to the strike called by the pilots’ union, SEPLA, Air Nostrum has announced that it will cancel more than 200 flights in Spain until 3 January, 2023.

The company said in a statement it regretted the inconvenience caused to its customers and assured that "it is doing everything possible to offer alternative solutions to those affected."

After having to cancel 78 flights last week between Thursday, 22 December and Friday, 23 December, Air Nostrum has now announced that 211 more routes will be affected on December 26, 27, 29, 30, January 2 and 3. All in all, there will have been 289 cancelled flights since the start of the pilots’ strike.

Here is the complete list of flights cancelled by Air Nostrum.

Customers affected by the cancellations may choose to have their tickets refunded or rebooked on alternative flights/dates, subject to availability. Customers who have purchased their tickets through iberia.com will receive a message from Iberia, the company for which Air Nostrum operates the affected flights. If they have purchased the tickets through a travel agency, this will be the one who contacts the clients. If you do not receive any notification, you can contact Serviberia (900 111 500) or your travel agency to see the available alternatives, the company said in the statement.