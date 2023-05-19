Air Europa agrees to increase wage of cabin staff by 11.9% over three years

Sections
Services
Highlight
Edurne Martínez
Madrid
Friday, 19 May 2023, 13:02
Compartir
Air Europa has struck a pay deal with its cabin crew, agreeing to an 11.9% wage increase over the next three years.
Staff will be paid 5% more this year - effective from 1 January - 4% extra in 2024 and then an added 2.5% in 2025. The deal includes bonuses for productivity targets, punctuality and availability in 2024 and 2025, according to union sources.
The wage increase is expected to affect the more than 2,000 cabin workers part of the airline owned by Globalia, which is in merger talks with IAG, the holding company of Iberia and British Airways.
The agreement follows two days of intense negotiations between Air Europa and the Sitcpla, Workers’ Commission (CC OO) and Aacefsi unions.
However, negotiations between the carrier and its pilots are ongoing. Eight days of strikes have been called for 22, 23, 25, 26, 29 and 30 May, as well as 1 and 2 June.
Publicidad
Noticia patrocinada
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.