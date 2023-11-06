After the storms in Spain, polar air set to bring a general drop in temperatures

Almudena Nogués Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Yesterday (Sunday, 5 November) storm Domingos put 14 regions of Spain at risk from strong winds and high waves, with a red alert in the north of the mainland, according to the state weather agency (Aemet). But the good news is that, after the storm, a calm will come. Although this statement has small print: it will only be enjoyed in certain areas and with nuances, given that it will still rain quite a lot in some regions, the specialised portal Meteored warned.

According to its forecast, from this Monday (6 November) onwards the weather in Spain will be influenced by an anticyclone in the Azores, so the situation will tend to stabilise. "On the Galician and Cantabrian coasts there will be a residual swell from the storms with waves of 4 to 5 metres until mid-afternoon. In the Canary Islands the maritime situation will worsen in the next few hours", Duncan Wingen reported on the Meteored website.

In addition, the week will begin with a cooler atmosphere in most of the country "due to the arrival of a mass of polar air from the Atlantic", the weather portal warned. Even so, on the Spanish mainland it will still be above 20C in places along the Mediterranean coast. It will cool down particularly inland, especially at night.

"On Monday the minimum temperatures will fall below double digits in large areas of the interior, with frost in the mountain systems and points of the Meseta Morte. At high altitudes in the Pyrenees, the mercury could be around -8C in some places," Wingen pointed out.

On Tuesday, the cold at night will gain ground. "It will drop below 2C in provincial capitals of the northern plateau, central and northeastern areas. Frosts will spread throughout the mountain ranges, with minimum temperatures down to -5 degrees in the Ibérica, Central System, Cantabrian Mountains and Sierra Nevada. In the Pyrenees it will again fall below -8C.

In the second half of the week," temperatures will tend to recover", Meteored revealed.