Aemet warns of change in the weather in Spain: these are the areas where it will rain

The past week has been marked in Spain by anticyclonic weather that has left a pleasant and stable weather in most of the country. The only exception to this clear week was in Galicia and some parts of the northwest and the Cantabrian Sea area where some rainfall was experienced.

However, this situation will change again this week due to the entry of a new Atlantic front which will bring cloudy skies and rain to most of the Spanish mainland, more abundant in the western half of the country.

Even so, despite the rains, the state weather agency Aemet highlights that this week will be "warmer than normal throughout Spain, especially in the central area and the northern half".

Predicción para las próximas tres semanas :



🌡️En general, temperaturas superiores a las normales para esta época del año.

☔Con más incertidumbre, podría ser un período lluvioso en algunas zonas del oeste peninsular.https://t.co/15aEv66uTM — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) February 14, 2025

Rains arrive again today, Tuesday

This change in the weather in Spain is expected to arrive today, Tuesday 18 February. Aemet warns that an Atlantic front will arrive, leaving clear skies in the east and Balearic Islands. "Precipitation is forecast for most of the south-western half of the mainland, without ruling out the possibility of precipitation reaching other areas depending on the advance of the front," the state agency points out.

In the Canary Islands, heavy showers are expected in the early morning in the westernmost islands and in the north of Tenerife. Maximum temperatures will increase again in most of the country except in the eastern third and minimum temperatures with few changes. In fact, highs between 14 and 22C are expected in the provincial capitals.

On Wednesday, cloudy skies will persist, with more frequent precipitation in the extreme south and in the west of the mainland. There may even be thunderstorms in the Alboran Sea and in the southern Mediterranean.

Showers will start to diminish towards the end of the day. Highs and lows will continue to rise slightly.