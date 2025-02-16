When is it forecast to rain again in the south of Spain?

Almudena Nogués Malaga Sunday, 16 February 2025, 19:40 Compartir

After a weekend of spring-like temperatures - with highs above 20C in many parts of Andalucía - "febrerillo el loco" - as it has been christened by the Spanish - 'crazy little February' will be at it again. However, there is still a day of respite. Tomorrow, Monday, will once again be a stable day, marked by morning fog in the west of the region. The weather will turn around on Tuesday. "The influence of new pockets of cold air at high altitude will lead to a rainy week in Portugal and nearby areas such as the western half of Andalucía. In Huelva province and coastal areas of Cadiz, between 15 and 20mm could be collected during the course of the day", warns weather expert Duncan Wingen from the specialised Meteored portal.

"The coming week will be characterised by a wavy polar jet stream that will allow the arrival of deep troughs in height to the west of the peninsula, isolating themselves from the general circulation in two 'Dana' isolated depressions at high altitudes, one between Tuesday and Wednesday and the other on Saturday. In the south of Galicia, Sierra de Gredos or the province of Huelva the anomalies will be around 10 to 30 mm above average values", he added.

For Tuesday, Spain state meteorological agency (Aemet) forecasts for "cloudy skies with high clouds, increasing to very cloudy from west to east during the second half of the day, with weak to moderate rainfall in the western half of the region". Minimum temperatures will rise, as will maximum temperatures in the Guadalquivir valley. In addition, light to moderate easterly winds will blow along the Mediterranean coast. According to the Aemet forecast, between 6pm and midnight, the possibility of showers in the region will reach 80%, especially in Huelva and Cadiz provinces. In Malaga, the greatest probability will be located on the western Costa del Sol: in municipalities such as Marbella there is a 60% chance of rain that afternoon.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, the scenario will be very similar. Aemet forecasts "very cloudy skies accompanied by light rainfall, with a tendency for clearings to open up and showers to subside in the afternoon". As of 6pm, the state agency estimates the probability of having to open an umbrella in the region at less than 20%.

Rains... and warmer. As Meteored points out, winter chill will continue to be absent this week, which will once again be marked by spring-like records. "In spite of the thermal ups and downs, this coming week will be abnormally warm throughout Spain, with anomalies of +1 to +3C. Highs will reach 20C in the Guadalquivir Valley, the southeast, the Balearic Islands and even in the Cantabrian Sea on Tuesday, due to a flow of southerly winds," the weather portal said.