End-of-life rubber tyres crafted into massive 750-kilo European bison sculpture in Spain

Canal Motor Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 17:09 Share

At the Museo de la Fauna Salvaje de León (León museum of wild fauna) a large new inhabitant has caught the eyes of visitors: an imposing European bison weighing 750 kilos, whose origin is as fascinating as its appearance.

This sculpture, which reproduces the continent's largest land mammal in astonishing detail, is not made of stone or bronze, but of 100 per cent recycled rubber from 125 end-of-life tyres.

The work, created by the León-based company Neusus, demonstrates that art and sustainability can go hand in hand, transforming complex waste into a monumental piece.

The bison is not only a work of art, but a powerful lesson in the circular economy. Each tyre reused for its creation avoids the emission of 32.85 kg of CO2 and saves 10.5 litres of oil.

In total, the sculpture has managed to avoid the release of 4,106 kg of CO2 and has conserved more than 1,300 litres of oil. This rubber bison not only pays tribute to a species that was on the verge of extinction, but also stands as a symbol of the 'second life' of materials and the unlimited potential of creative recycling.

Zoom

Neusus, which specialises in street furniture and sculptures made from recycled materials, has turned its work into a form of environmental activism. From bear and crocodile figures to tigers, its catalogue seeks to decorate public spaces while promoting a culture of respect for the environment.

According to TNU (Tratamiento Neumáticos Usados), initiatives like this are an example of the material recovery of waste. The sculpture, beyond its aesthetic value, has a strong educational mission.

As it's located in a museum it inspires visitors of all ages, demonstrating that recycling does not have to be an invisible and technical process, but can be a visible and inspiring force for cultural change as promoted by the Waste and Contaminated Land Act. The rubber bison from León is, without a doubt, proof that waste can become a resource with great environmental, aesthetic and symbolic value.