Spanish court awards couple 350,000 euros for the death of their twins due to medical negligence
Courts

The ruling stated that the girls died shortly after their birth due an infection picked up at the hospital followng a test that was conducted without minimum hygienic standards being met

Alfonso Torices

Alfonso Torices

Madrid

Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 14:58

The High Court of Justice of the Canary Islands has ordered the local health services to pay 352,479 euros, plus legal interest, to the couple who lost their twin daughters due to a serious infection caused by medical negligence in September 2018.

According to the court's ruling, a medical intervention was conducted on the pregnant woman without the minimum hygienic standards required. This caused a foetal infection, an emergency delivery and the subsequent death of the babies.

On 27 August 2018, the pregnant woman, then 32 years old and 25 weeks pregnant, was admitted to the hospital for a check-up due to her high-risk multiple pregnancy. At the time, it was determined that the babies were fine.

On 4 September, doctors discovered a dangerous build-up of amniotic fluid. As a result, the woman was taken to the maternity unit, where two litres of excess fluid were removed. Four days later, doctors detected a serious infection of the placental membrane and amniotic fluid, which caused an emergency delivery. The two girls were born, weighing one kilo and 1.2 kilos. Both died within 24 hours as a result of septic shock caused by infectious pathogens.

According to the court, it was proved that the fatal infections were contracted in the twelve days that the pregnant woman remained in hospital until the delivery. It was found that the extraction of the amniotic fluid took place in a room that was neither an operating theatre nor a space with the necessary sterile conditions required by the aseptic protocol. In addition, it was ruled that the doctors did not have the patient's informed consent or that of her husband, despite the obvious risks of the procedure.

