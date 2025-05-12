Woman, 32, stabbed to death during brawl between drug addicts in Madrid

J. A. G. Madrid Monday, 12 May 2025, 21:40 Compartir

An alleged confrontation between drug addicts over the purchase of a dose led to the stabbing and death of a 32-year-old woman in the Madrid district of San Blas on Sunday. National Police officers arrested the perpetrator about two kilometres from the crime scene.

The incident happened on Calle Castillos de Simancas 39 around 9.30am. Witnesses called 091 to alert the police of the stabbing of a woman. When the emergency teams arrived, they tried to resuscitate her for about 40 minutes, but she had suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest, which led to her death. She had several stab injuries all over her body, mostly on the hands and arms. However, the fatal stab wound was in her chest.

Both the victim and the suspect apparently suffered from a drug addiction and the area where the incident happened is frequented by addicts, who visit the trafficking sites located there. Residents have repeatedly complained about the situation.

Investigators have ruled out gender violence as a motive in the crime, attributing the incident to a fight between drug addicts. They have also discovered the knife that was presumably used in the murder.

According to police sources, the suspect fled and was arrested in Calle José del Hierro, about two kilometres from the crime scene.

This case brings to seven the number of murders committed in the Madrid region so far in 2025.