Prosecutor demands 325-year jail sentence for Malaga paedophile who allegedly contacted minors via popular online game

Europa Press Malaga Monday, 16 June 2025, 12:35

A court prosecution team is requesting 325 years in prison for a Malaga man who reportedly contacted more than 20 minors through an online game and later took screenshots of them naked during video calls.

The defendant is charged with one offence of sexual assault; seven offences of continuous sexual abuse; seven offences of sexual abuse; and 25 offences of child pornography, among others. The trial at Madrid's provincial court is scheduled for this Monday, 16 June.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant met the minors while playing the online game Fortnite. The offences date back to 2021. He was in contact with children under 13 years of age, whose trust he would gain by buying them items within the game or transferring them the Fortnite currency so that they could buy battle passes, costumers, weapons, etc.

Once the minors considered him their friend, the defendant, fully aware of their age, would contact them through video calls and through the Fortnite's audio system, asking them to show him their genitals. The children would give up resistance and agree to his request.

The defendant would then screenshot images of the minors, assign each photo a name and then store them in a folder titled "little angels" on his computer. He would subsequently upload the images to an account on another server.

On 24 September 2021, an entry warrant was granted and his home in Malaga was searched. As a result, the defendant's Gmail account was analysed. Nude images of a total of 25 minors were found, half of them unidentified. The defendant has been remanded in custody in prison since July 2023 while awaiting trial.