112 incident

Young man dies after palm tree crushes his car while he was driving on Spain's Costa Blanca

The tree had apparently been damaged by the invasive weevil insect, which - together with the wind - caused it to topple

ABC

Alicante

Monday, 17 November 2025, 15:12

A 22-year-old man died on Friday, 14 November, after a palm tree fell on his car while he was driving in the Alicante town of Torrevieja on Spain's Costa Blanca.

The incident on the CV-905 road happened at around 5pm. Witnesses called the emergency services, who mobilised two ambulances. Unfortunately, the impact had caused the young man's death, which was confirmed by the medical team.

The palm tree had apparently been damaged by the invasive weevil insect, which, together with the wind, caused it to fall.

