SAMUR officers. Emergencias Madrid / Archive
14-year-old boy dies after drinking energy drink laced with &#039;pink cocaine&#039;
Madrid

14-year-old boy dies after drinking energy drink laced with 'pink cocaine'

The parents of the boy have filed a complaint with the National Police, who are investigating whether he took the drug voluntarily

Europa Press

Monday, 19 February 2024, 17:47

A 14-year-old boy has died in Getafe in central Spain after he drank a can of energy drink that was allegedly spiked with two grammes of what is known as pink cocaine, a mix of ketamine, ecstasy and cocaine.

The boy's parents have filed a complaint with the National Police, who are investigating whether the teenager was aware of what he was drinking, or whether he was tricked into taking it, as his parents suspect.

The incident occurred at about 11pm on Friday 16 February in the vicinity of Los Espartales metro station in Getafe when the boy and two friends met up with other young people they had met via Instagram.

According to the first version of the story told to police, the other youngsters allegedly poured two grammes of pink cocaine in a can without the victim and his friends noticing. They then allegedly fled through the metro and posted a video on social media telling of their "feat" and mocking the minor, according to sources. The video has since been deleted. The police later said that the boy had drunk the concoction voluntarily.

Within minutes, the boy collapsed; the intoxication caused by the drink was fatal. Paramedics tried to resuscitate the 14-year-old, but he could not be saved.

