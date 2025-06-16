Where to celebrate Pride Month in the east of Malaga province

Jennie Rhodes Axarquía Monday, 16 June 2025, 15:29 Compartir

Pride Month is well under way along the Costa del Sol and in inland town and villages in Malaga province and no less so in the Axarquía where towns including Nerja, Vélez-Málaga, Cómpeta and Periana have a programme of events and activities taking place in the coming days.

Nerja

Nerja's programme literally kicks off on 21 June with a women's futsal tournament taking place at 11am in the Sierra de Almijara sports pavilion. This will be followed by story-telling activities, a rainbow families meeting on Playazo beach, film screenings and other events throughout the week.

The main event will be happening on Saturday 28 June when at 12pm an equality manifesto will be read out at the town hall followed by an awards ceremony at 12.30pm. There'll be a street parade starting at 8pm which will finish on Plaza de los Cangrejos where there'll be a party atmosphere with live music from La Haus von Canibal, Electra Star, Carmen Soto and DJ Nana Pure. A full programme of events can be found here.

Vélez-Málaga

Vélez-Málaga starts its programme on Wednesday 18 June with a yoga evening at the Fortaleza starting at 8pm. On Friday 20 June the town is hosting its first David Valverde Axarquía Diversa awards ceremony at the Centro del Exilio where La Gramola bar will be recognised as a symbolic place for the town's LGBT+ community.

Other events include a play by the town's LGBT+ theatre group, a screening of a short film made by local secondary school pupils at CineSur El Ingenio (cinema) and a high-heeled shoe race through Calles Monjas, Montera and Conjunto el Carmen. A full programme of events can be found here.

Cómpeta

In Cómpeta the annual white party which always signals the start of the town's Pride celebrations is already sold out, as in previous years, but there's still time to join the popular drag bingo at Bar Carpinteria on Friday 27 June. The event is hosted by the Torremolinos Drag Team.

On Saturday 28 June the town's high heel race starts at 9pm with prizes for winners of the highest heels, best dressed and best duo. This will be followed by a party with '70s, 80s and '90s music by DJ Worzel.

This year's Pride events form part of Cómpeta's cultural week and a full programme can be found here.

Periana

Periana celebrates Pride Day with a day of cinema and reflection on Wednesday 25 June. The Periana Diversa Award will be presented for the first time, with the aim of recognising the work carried out during the year 2025 to highlight and promote diversity and LGTB+ rights.